Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.07.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 93,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 104,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

