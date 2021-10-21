Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 412,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $221.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

