Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRCA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,155. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.