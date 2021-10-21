Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.50 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $302,857.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.26 or 0.06476907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.00314961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.67 or 0.00994521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00090175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.51 or 0.00413702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00273032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00262986 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,310,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

