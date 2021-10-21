VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.88

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and traded as high as $67.50. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 48,053 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

