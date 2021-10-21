Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $53,446.25 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,692. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of -1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

