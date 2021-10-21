Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

VIR opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of -1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,502 shares of company stock worth $5,527,603 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

