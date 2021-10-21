Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

