Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 89.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sonos were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sonos by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 47.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after buying an additional 589,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sonos by 305.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sonos by 17.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

