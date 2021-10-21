Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $4,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

