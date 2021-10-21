Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Dillard’s stock opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.30%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.