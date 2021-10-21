Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,200 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $507.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

