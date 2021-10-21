Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $897,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $27,214,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

ROLL opened at $228.54 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.29.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

