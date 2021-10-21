Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $41,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,188,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17. The stock has a market cap of $446.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

