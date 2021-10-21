Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

VSH opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

