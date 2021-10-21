Vistra (NYSE:VST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $14,144,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

