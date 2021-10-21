Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

