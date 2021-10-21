Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WAFD stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

