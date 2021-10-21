Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

NYSE WSO opened at $289.65 on Thursday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

