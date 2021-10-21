Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.95) Per Share

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.84). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $227.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $17,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 193,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

