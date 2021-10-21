Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $251.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $251.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.