Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 11,936 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $162.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

