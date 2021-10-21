Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 101,565 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,565 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $45,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $115.79 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.