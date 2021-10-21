Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 317,095 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

