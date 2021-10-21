Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15,710.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 476,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,961,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.18. 28,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,026. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90.

