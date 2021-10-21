Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. 1,694,442 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

