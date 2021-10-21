Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 766 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 37,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

