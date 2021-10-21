Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.52. 374,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,933,344. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.