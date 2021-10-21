Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rogers (ROG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rogers (VTX: ROG) recently:

10/21/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/20/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 437 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/20/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/20/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 320 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/20/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 395 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/20/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 415 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/14/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/13/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/11/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/11/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 437 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 415 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/30/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/23/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/22/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/10/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/10/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 340 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/10/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 437 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/7/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 415 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

