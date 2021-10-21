Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) recently:

10/13/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

10/12/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $178.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/10/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/8/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $166.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TPTX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. 245,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,943. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $524,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.