WEMIX Market Capitalization Tops $297.31 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00003844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $297.31 million and approximately $53.60 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00068323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00071422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00102348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.00 or 0.99813550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.06444251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022473 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

