Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

