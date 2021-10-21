West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 266.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFG opened at $88.29 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

