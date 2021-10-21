West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Downgraded by CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$121.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WFG. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.20.

Shares of TSE:WFG traded down C$3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.23. The company had a trading volume of 248,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,002. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$114.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.14.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.9296803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

