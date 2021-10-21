West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock opened at $414.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

