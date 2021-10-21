Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

