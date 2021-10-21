William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 197.88 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,025 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

