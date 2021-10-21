William Blair Initiates Coverage on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

