William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $13.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $625.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.35.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

