Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $88.72 and last traded at $88.63, with a volume of 5005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

