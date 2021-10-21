Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $88.72 and last traded at $88.63, with a volume of 5005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.
The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.