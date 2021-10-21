WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.44 and last traded at $123.43. 16,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 16,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTD. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 112.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 114.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.