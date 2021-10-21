Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.48

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.48 and traded as high as $19.65. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 2,120 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRWSY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.7612 dividend. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

