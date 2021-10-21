Wolfe Research Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Peer Perform

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.