Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $109.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

