Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $160.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

