Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $45.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $143.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

