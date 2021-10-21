Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $205.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

