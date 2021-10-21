Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.60. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 4,748 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

