YENTEN Price Up 188.1% This Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $194,900.24 and approximately $81.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 188.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,488.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.76 or 0.06527496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00315856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.16 or 0.00985152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00089415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.00411892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00268137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00258896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004898 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.