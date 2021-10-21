Yum! Brands (YUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.88 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,029 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

